Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Suni Lee watches back all-around medal ceremony

By NBC Olympics
kyma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican gymnast Suni Lee joined Mike Tirico on NBC after winning the Olympic all-around title and watched back the emotional medal ceremony for the event.

kyma.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Olympics#Gymnast#Nbc Olympics American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsNew York Post

Suni Lee is now the best American hope for individual all-around gold

In stepping back, Simone Biles has ushered in a global conversation about the pressures that come with the athletic prowess, about the stresses placed on teenagers and 20-somethings with the world watching. In a much smaller way, she also has ushered in a free-for-all for the remaining all-around gymnasts, who...
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: All-Around Gold Medalist Suni Lee Opens Up About Sharing ‘Dream Medal’ With Her Father

When Suni Lee scored gold during the all-around gymnastics competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she had one person in mind. It wasn’t her coach, or her teammate Simone Biles or even herself. It was her dad, John Lee. Although her father couldn’t be there with her in person, Lee kept her father close to her heart as she landed each routine. As she finally heard her winning scores, an uproar occurred in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and at the heart of it all was her dad, who nearly jumped out of his wheelchair.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Suni Lee Speaks Out After Taking Home Historic All-Around Gold Medal

Suni Lee just took home the gold for Team USA in the women’s all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. And her family couldn’t be prouder. With COVID-19 still raging in several parts of the world, fans couldn’t fill the stadiums at the Tokyo Olympics this year. This means that family members and friends of the athletes also couldn’t cheer them on in person.
SportsWTAJ

Photos: Suni Lee earns all-around gold for Team USA

Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around. She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands. Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. The Brazilian...
SportsNECN

Suni Lee Is Olympic All-Around Champion, Jade Carey Finishes 8th

The American all-around streak continues. Suni Lee was crowned the Olympic all-around champion after nailing her uneven bars set and hitting her floor routine in the final rotation of the individual competition. Her total score of 57.433 was enough to edge out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who looked to have the advantage heading into the fourth event. Andrade outscored Lee on floor in qualifications, but the Brazilian landed two tumbling passes out of bounds and did not score high enough to overtake the American. Lee's gold is the fifth straight for the American women in the all-around, following Carly Patterson in 2004, Nastia Liukin in 2008, Gabby Douglas in 2012 and Simone Biles in 2016.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Suni Lee continues American dominance of all-around gymnastics gold

Suni Lee won the Tokyo Olympics all-around title Thursday with teammate and 2016 gold medalist Simone Biles cheering from the stands. Lee brightened the week for the American gymnasts, who settled for silver in the team event as the spotlight shifted to Biles' decision to withdraw from the majority of the team competition and Thursday's all-around. Biles could still participate in three individual events next week.
GymnasticsBakersfield Channel

Jade Carey, Suni Lee to represent USA in gymnastics all-around

TOKYO — Jade Carey and Suni Lee will represent Team USA in the women's gymnastics all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey was not scheduled to compete in the all-around, which features the top 24 gymnasts from qualifying. Carey was among the top 24. However, a rule states a country can only be represented by two athletes in the event.
Gymnasticsmediaite.com

WATCH: Suni Lee Wins Olympic Gold for United States in Women’s All-Around Gymnastics Event After Simone Biles Withdrawal

US gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee won gold in the individual all-around event Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics. The 18-year-old gymnast became the fifth straight American to win the competition at the Summer Games. Defending champion and repeat favorite Simone Biles withdrew from the event earlier this week for mental health reasons, leaving a wide open field of competitors. Biles watched and cheered on her teammates from the stands as Lee won the gold medal and her replacement Jade Carey finished eighth in the event.
Gymnasticstownandcountrymag.com

What to Know About Gymnast Suni Lee, the Olympic All-Around Champion

Sunisa Lee, an 18 year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota, just won an Olympic gold medal in the women's individual all-around gymnastics competition. Lee brought home the United States' first gold medal in women's gymnastics this Olympics, as the Americans won silver in the team competition earlier this week. After Simone Biles withdrew from the games for mental health reasons, Lee took advantage of the opportunity to win first place—Biles had not lost an all-around competition since 2013. Lee is now not only the first Hmong-American to represent the U.S. in the Olympic Games, but also to win gold. She is the fifth straight U.S. woman to place first in the all-around event. Previous winners include not only Biles, but also Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin, and Carly Patterson.
Sportsolympics.com

Suni Lee keeps American all-around victory streak at Olympics intact

Suni Lee has kept the American streak alive. Coming into these Games, an American woman has won the women's gymnastics all-around title in each of the last five Olympic Games. "It feels super crazy, I definitely didn't think I would be here in this moment with a gold medal," Lee said. "I haven't really let it sink in yet because I feel like it's not real life."

Comments / 0

Community Policy