This letter is in response to Hank Cetola's article about being such a sick man. Most of the sane and logical adults in this country are also sick. We are sick of liberals like you telling us that everything in this country that is good is bad and what is bad is good. We are sick of your bizarro world and doublespeak lies. We are sick of our schools teaching lies about our history. We are sick about CRT being taught to our kids to hate others because of their skin color. We are sick of being told that because we are born white, we are born racist. These are lies fed through our poisoned education system from grade school through college these days. We are sick of this abusive indoctrination and the poisoning of our youth’s minds.