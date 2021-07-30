Cancel
Public Safety

Letter: Ricketts wrong to send troopers

Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ricketts family owns the Chicago Cubs, right? It was Gov. Pete Ricketts' decision to waste $500,000 of our tax money sending our state troopers to Texas instead of patrolling and protecting here in Nebraska, right? Why doesn't Ricketts pay the cost?. I wonder if people here died waiting for...

Nebraska StateLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Ricketts should pay Nebraska back

The most recent legislative session worked long hours to find the money for tax relief, especially for farmers. It is still a work in progress, but every tax dollar is important. How is it that Gov. Pete Ricketts authorized the Nebraska State Patrol to go to Texas for border patrol?...
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

Ricketts to end pandemic executive orders July 30

LINCOLN, Neb. — Executive orders made by Gov. Pete Ricketts are scheduled to expire Friday at 11:59 p.m. This comes one month after the Coronavirus State of Emergency ended. Executive Order 20-37 will end, which will allow people training to be healthcare workers to do that training in-person, or as required, which they weren't able to do during the pandemic.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

Nebraska largely scraps gender identity lessons after uproar

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An attempt to include gender identity lessons in Nebraska’s public school curriculum was largely scrapped after an uproar from conservatives, including top state officials, who argued that the topics weren’t appropriate for children. The Nebraska Department of Education announced that it had stricken most of the...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Gov. Ricketts welcomes Nebraska troopers back from border

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday welcomed back the Nebraska State Troopers who gave support at the Texas-Mexico border. Ricketts deployed about 25 NSP troopers to the border last month after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared the situation at the border a disaster on June 1. Ricketts extended the NSP’s stay an additional two weeks earlier this month.
HealthLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Ricketts knows more than doctors? Wow.

With all of the time that Gov. Pete Ricketts spends pandering to people in other states, it surprises me that he had time to earn a medical degree. I assume that he has done this, though, since he now knows more about medical practices than the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and University of Nebraska Medical Center. Is he accepting new patients?
Nebraska StateLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Ricketts blames others for his actions

Well, Gov. Pete Ricketts, once again, you are blaming others for what you are doing. You sent the Nebraska State Patrol to the U.S. Mexican border. Who would have thought that Texas was going to pay for it? Only you. You said in the beginning that you didn't know how...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Minnesotans Arrested In Nebraska With 5,000 Fentanyl Pills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman from Minnesota were arrested in Nebraska last month for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl. According to the East Central Drug Task Force, the 21-year-old man from Cambridge and 20-year-old woman from North Branch will face trafficking and drug-related charges, and could face additional federal charges. The task force said 5,000 fentanyl pills and 6 grams of cocaine were seized during the arrest on June 18. The man was apparently under investigation for distributing the pills in Isanti and Chicago counties. (credit: East Central Drug Task Force) “These drugs are exceptionally dangerous in our communities, especially among young adults experimenting with drug use,” the task force said in a release. “Ingestion of these pills can be fatal, and members of our communities have already died as a result.” WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Air Quality Alert Extended Due To ‘Unprecedented’ Conditions Toddler Killed When Car Rolls Off I-94 Overpass; State Patrol Says Alcohol Involved Alexis Saborit Charged With Beheading Girlfriend In Shakopee The Do’s And Don’ts As Air Quality Alert Casts Pall Over Minnesota
Nebraska Statesiouxlandproud.com

County treasurer from Nebraska arrested amid theft investigation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln, Nebraska, County Board is facing the prospect of removing the county’s treasurer after she was arrested amid a theft investigation. The North Platte Telegraph reports that police arrested Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen on Thursday on suspicion of theft between $1,500 and $5,000 and official misconduct.
Kansas StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

KBI: Missing Kansas couple found in Nebraska

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the statewide silver alert for Russell Stevens, 76, and Mina Stevens, 71. The couple was located in North Platte, Nebraska by North Platte PD. Their family has been notified and is on their way to assist them with getting back to Lawrence.
Nebraska StateLincoln Journal Star

Nebraska's reporting of COVID-19 data takes another hit

COVID-19 data in Nebraska, which already has been scarce since the state stopped publishing a dashboard of information at the end of June, has become even scarcer. The expiration of an executive order on Saturday means Nebraska's health districts can no longer publicly report COVID-19 statistics, such as case numbers and vaccinations, for counties with fewer than 20,000 people.
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Reynolds may send state troopers back to Texas/Mexico border

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says undocumented immigrants and illegal drugs are “infiltrating” Iowa and she may send state troopers to Texas to provide border security in the future. “As the federal government effectively ignores its constitutional duty to secure our border, states must act and Iowa has,” she...
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

40 counties in Nebraska have substantial or high COVID transmission

Forty of Nebraska’s 93 counties, including Lancaster County, are considered communities with substantial or high rates of transmission of COVID-19. Under the revised recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that means even vaccinated people in those communities should mask up in indoor public places. And, yes,...
Nebraska City, NENews Channel Nebraska

Judge says 'innocent' odor of marijuana allows police search

NEBRASKA CITY – District Judge Julie Smith has ruled that any odor of marijuana, even innocent odor, is probable cause for police to search a vehicle. Defense attorneys say officers are not able to distinguish the odor of burnt marijuana from that of legal products like burnt hemp or burnt CBD that smell like marijuana. They say the mere presence of the odor does not provide enough probable cause to override a person’s right against unreasonable search and seizure.

Comments / 1

