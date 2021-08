As the Austrian regular season wound to a close, that was the question everyone was asking. Sitting second in the league, the 2019 Austrian Bowl champions looked as good as ever with two weeks left, their only losses an overtime thriller against the top-seeded Daica Vienna Vikings in their second game and a tightly contested CEFL title game against the German powerhouse Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns. They had topped the Vikings to get to that final, then again in their second AFL matchup, but then a 24-17 loss to the Danube Dragons shocked everyone. A 16-7 loss to the Prague Panthers a week later made the questions louder.