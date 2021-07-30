Cancel
Sports

LIVESTREAM Finland: Kuopio Steelers @ Helsinki Roosters, July 30th 17:30 CET (5:30 pm, 11:30 am ET)

Cover picture for the articleIn a highly anticipated battle of undefeated teams the Helsinki Roosters (4-0) will host the defending Finnish champion Kuopio Steelers (5-0). These two talented squads seem to be on a collision course for the title and today’s game could serve as a thrilling Maple Bowl matchup preview. Expect the Steelers to play well on the road, while the Roosters are eager to reclaim the league’s top spot.

