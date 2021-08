When the Orioles lose, we all have to tell ourselves that the whole tanking endeavor is for the best because that’s the only choice. It’s so much more fun when the Orioles just win and we can all enjoy that. That’s what this weekend has been like so far as the O’s have taken the first two games of the series against the Nats. They held on for a 5-3 win last night to give them a chance for a sweep today. Check out Stacey’s recap of the game for the lovely totals.