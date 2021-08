The Government is currently in a real tiswas about how to fund social care. Before the last election, Boris Johnson was adamant that he was going to sort this out. He and other leading Conservatives had recoiled from Theresa May’s previous suggestion that assets above £100,000 should be used to finance the costs of peoples’ care in old age. This had been widely dubbed “the dementia tax” and it was widely believed to have cost Mrs May a huge number of votes in the election of June 2017.