Ben Luthy Acoustic Show set for ‘Let There Be Music, Madison’ concert
MADISON – Ben Luthy Acoustic Show is set to bring a wide range of enjoyable charts at the next “Let There Be Music, Madison” concert on Aug. 5. The music will start at 6 p.m. on Old Black Bear’s patio in downtown Madison. The “Let There Be Music, Madison!” concert series will benefit Madison’s new Outdoor Amphitheater in Home Place Park, just south of downtown and adjacent to the Home Place neighborhood.themadisonrecord.com
Comments / 0