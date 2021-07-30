Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, AL

Ben Luthy Acoustic Show set for ‘Let There Be Music, Madison’ concert

By Gregg Parker
themadisonrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – Ben Luthy Acoustic Show is set to bring a wide range of enjoyable charts at the next “Let There Be Music, Madison” concert on Aug. 5. The music will start at 6 p.m. on Old Black Bear’s patio in downtown Madison. The “Let There Be Music, Madison!” concert series will benefit Madison’s new Outdoor Amphitheater in Home Place Park, just south of downtown and adjacent to the Home Place neighborhood.

themadisonrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Madison, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustic Music#Let There Be Music#S Band#Home Place#Green Bus Brewing#The Brass Tap#Rocket City Craft Beer#Mvp#Madison Arts Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Head of UN health agency seeks vaccine booster moratorium

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy