Whenever I’m out at a restaurant, I like to judge the people taking photos of their food until I realize that I’ve done it too. Sometimes, the camera has to eat first. There are two instances it’s okay to take photos of your food. The first is when the food looks so awful that you need a photo of it for evidence, or at least, to send to your friends. The second is when looks absolutely perfect to the point where you feel like you can’t even eat it.