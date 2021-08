***UPDATE: All subjects have been identified. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE!. The Caernarvon Township Police Department is investigating a series of retail thefts from the Goodwill Store located in Elverson. Three actors were found to be responsible for the thefts, with only two of them being identified at this time. If anyone can recognize the third actor, who is described as a white female in her 30's to 40's, please contact the Caernarvon Township Police Department at 610-286-1012 and reference case 32-21-2620.