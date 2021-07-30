Cancel
NBA

76ers take Tennessee guard Springer with 28th pick of draft

 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trying to rebound after a crushing end to their season, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer with the 28th pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night. The 6-foot-3 guard, who turns 19 in September, averaged 12.5 points in 25 games in his lone season...

