A's start Marte era with win over Angels

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM -- It only took one inning into the Starling Marte era for the A’s to see what they were hoping to get when they traded for their newest outfielder. Slotted as the No. 2 hitter in the lineup for his A’s debut on Thursday, Marte showed off the impressive on-base skills that made him a coveted Trade Deadline target by drawing a walk that helped set the table for a key three-run first inning that was highlighted by Ramón Laureano’s two-run double in a 4-0 victory over the Angels at Angel Stadium.

www.mlb.com

