A's start Marte era with win over Angels

Jack Mayfield was the lone Angel to drive in any runs on Thursday night. Luckily for them, it was enough to pick up the 3-2 victory over the Twins. Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning, the Halos put together a rally to take the lead. With one out, Jose Iglesias hit his second double of the game, putting a runner in scoring position. Adam Eaton then followed with a single, putting runners on the corners for Mayfield. After working the count full, Mayfield connected on a slider. It barely cleared the fence in left field, but it went far enough to give the Halos a 3-2 lead.