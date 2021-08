Which pop artist has the largest vocabulary in all of music? And who are the singers who have found there's more to a song than just the words, "love," "baby" and "good"?. The lyrics in pop songs have the power to paint a poignant picture in our heads, like when Billy Joel observes, "They're sharing a drink they call loneliness, but it's better than drinking alone" or when Johnny Cash sings, "I shot a man in Reno, just to watch him die." But how verbose are some of the most famous artists in the industry?