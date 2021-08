(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) said its second-quarter results were better than originally expected due to strong pricing and demand, record GM Financial results and improved near-term production from the pull forward of semiconductors from the third quarter. Based on first-half performance and expectations for the rest of the year, the company increased its full-year guidance. However, the revised earnings guidance range was still below analysts' estimate. GM noted that semiconductor shortage remains fluid and supply chain challenges continue in the second-half.