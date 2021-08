The Air France-KLM Group is seeing the "first signs of recovery," with plans to fly about two-thirds of its pre-Covid-19 capacity in the third quarter. The group reported €2.75 billion in total revenues for the second quarter of 2021, which is €1.57 billion more than the group reported at this time last year but less than half of its total revenue in the second quarter of 2019. Its capacity was just under half of 2019 levels in the second quarter. The group said it flew "more capacity than its main European competitors" during the quarter. The group's average load factor for the quarter was 43.7 percent.