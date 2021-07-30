Cancel
5-AMERICORPS MEMBERS (4-RED LAKE/1-PONEMAH) - Red Lake AmeriCorps (Service to New Scholars)

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article5-AMERICORPS MEMBERS (4-RED LAKE/1-PONEMAH) Red Lake AmeriCorps (Service to New Scholars) CLOSING: August 19, 2021 @ 12:00 p.m. Provide school readiness to preschoolers at the Red Lake Head Start Program at various sites; Red Lake, Ponemah, St. Mary's, Immersion Pre-school. The goal of the program is also to provide a meaningful experience of services for the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians.

www.redlakenationnews.com

