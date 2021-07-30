Cancel
Business

U.S. economy recovers pandemic losses, but faces new test

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinations and federal aid helped lift the U.S. economy out of its pandemic-induced hole in the spring. The next test will be whether that momentum can continue as coronavirus cases rise, masks return and government help wanes. Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, grew 1.6% in the...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments

EconomyPosted by
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Racial employment divide continues in recovering US economy

As vaccines help quell Covid-19 cases, millions of Americans have gone back to work -- but fewer Black and Hispanic workers are being rehired, entrenching persistent inequalities in the United States. The divides are fueled by long-running employment discrimination, experts say, worsened by unique, virus-related disruptions that have left many jobseekers unable to find work they can get to, or feel safe doing. "We haven't actually addressed those underlying power disparities in the economy," said Kate Bahn, director of labor market policy with the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. After skyrocketing to 14.7 percent in April 2020 when business restrictions to stop the virus from spreading were at their tightest, the US unemployment rate dropped to 5.9 percent in June, according to the Labor Department.
Public Healthdallassun.com

U.S. economy fell during Covid in greatest slump since 1946

The United States recorded an economic contraction at an annual rate of 19.2 percent in 2020 at the height of the Covid business closings. Businesses not falling under the essential category had to close in March 2020 to curb the first COVID-19 wave that battered the economy, leading to a mammoth 22 million left jobless.
Businesschaindrugreview.com

NRF chief economist says vaccination is ‘key to further economic recovery’

WASHINGTON – The economy’s continued growth depends on getting the pandemic under control, National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinhenz pointed out on Tuesday. “We are now in the second half of 2021 and the economy has heated up along with the summer temperatures,” Kleinhenz said. “Gross domestic product surpassed...
Businessnjbmagazine.com

As Economy Recovers from Pandemic, a Labor Shortage Causes Concern

We are now approximately 18 months removed from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses that were forced to close or severely limit capacity over the past year plus are coming back online, and for the first time, a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy is evident, with New Jersey’s statewide mask mandate lifted as more individuals get vaccinated for the virus each day.
MarketsForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Drops Ahead Of Data Deluge

The U.S. dollar declined against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as investors awaited a raft of data due this week to assess the strength of the economy. U.S. treasury yields dropped after core personal consumption expenditure index came in below forecasts in July. Data from...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

US manufacturing growth cooling; bottlenecks starting to abate

WASHINGTON (Aug 2): US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month as raw material shortages persisted, though there are signs of some easing in supply-chain bottlenecks. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed a measure of prices paid...
San Francisco, CAStreetInsider.com

Fed's Daly says labor market not tight, jobs recovery underway

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Reuters) - Despite complaints from U.S. employers...
Businesstucson.com

Letter: U.S. economy

Re: the July 27 article "Biden economy under scrutiny." Of course the economy is under scrutiny. When a Democrat is in the White House, you can always count on the Republicans to work hard until they find something they can criticize; in this case it's the inflation bugeyman, and speaking of that, where were the inflation worries when Trump threw baskets of money at billionaires.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Economy Recovers In Q2

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy recovered in the second quarter, the preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat showed on Friday. Gross domestic product expanded 2 percent sequentially, reversing the 0.3 percent drop posted in the preceding period. The growth rate was bigger than the expected 1.5 percent. On a...
BusinessSun-Journal

U.S. economy grew 6.5% in second quarter, marking recovery from pandemic

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy was officially back and fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic as of June, although a recent surge in cases could bring new uncertainty. The economy grew at an annual rate of 6.5 percent in the quarter ending in June, below forecasts of at least 8 percent, as coronavirus vaccinations and unleashed consumer spending added momentum to the recovery. The lower-than-expected figures reflect an economy struggling with supply chain backlogs that have hamstrung business productivity by lowering inventories of basic goods and materials and pushing prices higher, economists say.
EconomyBay News 9

Jobless claims down 24,000 to 400,000 as economy recovers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession. What You Need To Know. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to...

