Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prospect, KY

Growing A New Life: How To Adapt To A New Home

Posted by 
Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ly3mh_0bCQGg7C00

Growing older doesn’t look like it used to. Over the course of a lifetime, people not only have second acts, but third, fourth, and fifth ones. Retirement, a move into a retirement community, and the death of a spouse are three of the major life changes and challenges that older adults may experience. Meeting these changes isn’t simple, but the wisdom that age provides hopefully makes the process easier.

At 90 years of age, Charles Brisley is adapting to a new life at Exceptional Senior Living in Prospect, Kentucky. In July 2016, he suffered a stroke and went to rehab for a couple months. Although he returned to his home and had caregivers with Home Instead Senior Care come in a few days a week, he had his sights set on Exceptional Senior Living, which was less than two miles away. “I knew it was under construction,” he says, as a result of a friend who was planning to move in.

His apartment affords him a sitting area, bedroom, bathroom, and small kitchenette, but the community dining room provides three meals a day. Right now, the small number of residents in the center has allowed Charles to become friendly with people without feeling overwhelmed. “I try to force myself to participate,” he says.

Charles says his routine keeps him positive. “I’ve got my computer,” he says, where he manages his finances and checks email and Facebook. He also listens to fire calls on his radio system. He keeps a calendar on his bedroom door so he can see what community activities are lined up each day.

Life is not without its frustrations, even when you’re over 90. One of his hearing aids is difficult to put in so Charles has to rely on others to assist him, but he says the staff at Exceptional Senior Living is helpful. His daughter, Lynne Benefiel, now lives in her father’s house and checks on him regularly. “I can quickly run and get him stuff. I’m blessed that I can come as much as I do,” she says.

When it comes to dealing with the frustrations, Charles doesn’t give them too much worry. “The days seem to go by pretty fast,” he says, and if things aren’t going the way he likes, he says he takes a nap. Sometimes looking at life after a rest does provide some much-needed perspective.

By Carrie Vittitoe

P.S. Why choose hassle-free living?

Comments / 0

Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
70
Followers
72
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Prospect, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Exceptional Senior Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
FitnessPosted by
Today's Transitions

Want To Improve Your Memory? Take A Walk.

It is well established that walking burns calories and reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke, but research is showing that it also affects brain health. A new study published in the scientific journal NeuroImage offers new insight on walking, and how it is effective at improving cognitive function and memory as you grow older.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

“I realize I have to take control of my own life…” How one woman found herself after retirement.

One would be hard-pressed to find anyone more excited about discovering her artist’s path than Greta Bemisderfer. Not only has she discovered she has a flair for painting, but she has uncovered much about herself. Her email designation ‘realgreta’ gives a clue into how this woman has come into her own after raising a family of four children and retiring.
Home & GardenPosted by
Today's Transitions

Seven Tips For A Summer Patio Makeover

With a little TLC, a backyard patio can easily become an extension of your home. Today’s Transitions has some easy tips to get your patio looking its best for late summer and fall. Add a Rug. Adding a rug can help define the area and enhance the overall look. Be...
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

Shake Your Family Tree — and See What Falls Out

Uncovering your family history is one of the most priceless legacies that you can leave your descendants. Carrie Bratcher, librarian at the The Filson Historical Society, and Joe Hardesty, the Kentucky History and Genealogy librarian with the Louisville Free Public Library, have been helping people with their family history research for decades. Here are their tips to get you started:
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

Swim the Pain Away at One of These Three Places

You can turn swimming into something that is recreational and soothing to your body. “Aqua Therapy in heated pools, like the ones at Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center or Baptist Milestone Wellness Center, are exceptionally great ways to alleviate arthritis pain and help with mobility,” says Kayla Cook owner and director of Caring Excellence.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

Lunch Plus One is Fun at Locust Grove

Lunch Plus One is something to do with a friend or two or a relative for a nice outing. This season’s Lunch Plus One combines the contemporary with the historic. Travel time and distance between: 3 miles; 6 minutes. The Lunch. 3608 Brownsboro Road. Settle in for an early lunch...
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

Coast Through Your Vacation Even with Mobility Issues

Creating the perfect vacation takes vision, research, and preparation. Preparation for travel with a loved one with mobility issues takes a team. There are so many details to consider. How do you travel from the hotel to a museum or restaurant? How do you get down the narrow aisle of a plane? What type of room should you reserve? What if you’d like to take a stroll on the beach? What equipment should you bring or what can you rent?
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

Planning a Party: How to make it personal, set the scene and tell a story

A perfect party is one that’s filled with family and friends. This was a priority for Tilly Barr when she started planning a surprise 90th birthday party for her father, Jelle. To make sure everyone important to him could be in attendance, she began sending out invitations six weeks before the party. “I wanted to make sure his second family, which is his church family, could be there,” she says. “I knew the majority of guests would be from his Sunday school class.” About 70 guests ended up attending, consisting of a mix of church friends and family.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

A Sensory Garden for All to Enjoy

Five women, clad in sun hats and gardening clogs, huddle in a circle around the meandering creature below. “Well, look at him! He’s a GPS turtle!” one woman shouts from the circle. They make a small opening in their group for me to step in and see the turtle wearing a high-tech contraption that tracks his whereabouts.
CarsPosted by
Today's Transitions

Looking for an Adventure: How this couple travels in their Airstream

Sarah Dutton is someone always looking for adventure. For the past 25 years, she and her husband, Bill Stewart, have traveled in their 1965 Airstream camper (TinCan) throughout the United States. “She’s vintage, like us!” Sarah says. The couple has camped in all 48 of the lower states aside from Louisiana and North Dakota, but for the record, she’s visited those two states and just didn’t stay the the night.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Today's Transitions

A Tragedy, A Decision and How it Changed This Family

Most adult children expect to see their parents grow older. Their parents may face a terminal cancer diagnosis or suffer a stroke; they may simply become more frail over time. Michelle Tupper Butler saw her father, Frank Tupper, go through an experience she wouldn’t wish on anyone. That traumatic event changed the course of his life, her life, her family’s life, and her professional endeavors.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Louisville

A couple of weeks ago, I wanted to find some amazing Louisville treats to keep my sweet tooth happy and buy local during these trying times. I ended up thinking it would be fun to select the business that bakes the best chocolate chip cookie in the whole city. After many, many samplings, I have my answer: Butchertown Grocery Bakery!

Comments / 0

Community Policy