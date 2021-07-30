County's school districts plan to ditch mask requirement

When students in the three school districts that occupy the vast majority of Crawford County bring their smiling faces back to school on Sept. 1, many of those smiles will likely be visible.

According to letters posted Thursday by Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts, students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks in school. As for unvaccinated students — they won’t be required to wear masks inside schools either.

Instead, each district “strongly recommends” that unvaccinated students wear masks, but the districts stop short of mandating mask wearing for any group — students, teachers and even visitors to the schools.

On Wednesday, PennLive.com reported that no districts in the state have announced mask requirements for the upcoming year. The Gov. Tom Wolf administration said there would be no statewide mask mandate for schools, but a spokeswoman pointed out that local governments can impose stricter requirements.

Crawford Central Superintendent Tom Washington expressed optimism regarding mask compliance from unvaccinated students. The district would likely “get to the same spot” regardless of whether masks are mandated or “strongly recommended,” he said.

“I really think that our students did a good job masking up last year,” Washington said. “That’s why we’re saying we strongly recommend it and that those who can get the vaccine, do.”

The districts are also incentivizing both vaccination and mask wearing with a new quarantine policy that reduces the distance-of-exposure concern and requires quarantine only when an unmasked, unvaccinated student is within 3 feet of a person with COVID-19. Vaccinated students won’t be required to quarantine when identified through contact tracing, nor will masked unvaccinated students.

To conduct contact tracing effectively, schools will inquire about the vaccination status of students, staff and visitors involved, but the nearly identical letters from the three districts also state that no “students, staff, visitors or parents will be asked to prove vaccination status.”

Asked if his district will simply have to trust people to tell the truth, Washington replied, “What other option do I have?”

The school district letters highlight the top areas of concern in the health and safety plans required by the latest round of federal coronavirus relief funding. The plans — not nearly as involved as those schools were required to assemble a year ago, Washington noted — must be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education by today. They must also be approved by the districts’ respective boards, which is expected to take place during those boards’ August meetings.

Last year’s experience led to a variety of changes in the safety plans, but officials from all three districts emphasized one constant. The districts’ policies are shaped by federal and state guidance as well as community transmission levels and are subject to change as conditions in the county change.

“If Crawford County case counts have increases (especially with the newer delta variant),” Conneaut School Board President Dot Luckock wrote in an email to the Tribune, “that may mandate adjustments to our plan. We will notify families of any updated guidelines.”

The best way to avoid such adjustments, Luckock stressed, is for as many people as possible to receive vaccinations. Children under 12 are not eligible to receive any of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines.

“I ask all those who are eligible for the vaccine to help us keep our kids in school,” Luckock said. “Every citizen can help their family, friends and neighbors by staying healthy.”

The lack of a mask requirement in schools does not mean that students can toss masks away like the clothes from last year that no longer fit: While many student faces will likely be fully evident in class, those same faces will all be covered up when they are on school buses. Regardless of vaccination status, all students will be required to wear masks while riding buses in the three districts.

Anticipating confusion in response to the apparent inconsistency, Washington said that a federal order earlier this year required masks on public transportation, including planes, trains and buses. The order applies to school buses as well. It is also due to expire Sept. 13, he added, and like other aspects of the plan it could be updated.

The districts’ plans anticipate possible school closures and transitions to online learning in the event of increased transmission. Washington said that under current circumstances such closures were more likely to involve single buildings rather than an entire district. Similarly, lessons learned last year meant that when cases were detected in buildings, the affected areas could likely be disinfected immediately without requiring a days-long closure of the entire building.

The plans also allow visitors to return to schools and permit students to once again participate in field trips.

“All visitors who are permitted into our schools are strongly encouraged to wear a mask if not vaccinated,” the plans state.

Crawford Central would not require an unvaccinated visitor to wear a mask, Washington said, but such a refusal would likely lead to a reevaluation of whether the visit was necessary.

The focus in the districts’ plans was on the future, but given the impact of the previous academic year, the past was hard to avoid.

“We are all very weary from the past year with ever updated guidelines from multiple health sources, and hoped that we would be past restrictions,” Luckock said.

Among the weariest are students who were often left isolated by remote learning, Washington said. Another year like the last one “would be tough,” he added.

The plans outlined Thursday offer a different vision of the upcoming school year, but they could also be subject to significant revision.

“We’re starting here,” Washington said of the plans, “and we’ll see how things go.”

