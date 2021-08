The offense was essentially non-existent again, but luckily their pitching was fantastic, as the Angels defeated the Athletics, 1-0. LA’s lone run on the afternoon came courtesy of a double from Shohei Ohtani in the third inning. Aside from that, the Angels only had four other hits on the afternoon. They were only 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position and they stranded six runners on base. For the most part, that’s something you’ll pull your hair out over. But luckily, it was more than enough to win the game.