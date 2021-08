Developed market (DM) equities delivered a positive return (MSCI World +1.8% MoM) for the sixth-consecutive month. US stocks were amongst the best performers ( S&P 500 +2.4%MoM), as large US corporates started reporting 2Q21 earnings. Around 60% of S&P 500 companies had reported earnings by month-end, with those earnings doubling relative to 2Q20. While earnings were expected to be significantly higher than 2Q20 (the quarter most severely impacted by the pandemic) earnings in aggregate were still c. 18% ahead of expectations for those companies that have reported results thus far. Technology (tech) shares generally fared better than cyclicals, the latter came under pressure as a renewed acceleration in COVID-19 infections began to emerge as the more infectious Delta strain started to spread through DM economies in the throes of reopening.