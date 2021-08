By the time a room starts to come together, a lot of decisions have already been made. There’s the back-and-forth of what paint color to choose, whether or not the floors need some attention, and how you’re handling window treatments. A discussion that decides whether a sectional is best is a given, as well as what texture the rug should be. And when all of the big-ticket items are finally in place, there’s the rearranging of furniture here and there (and back again), to ensure that the room has an ideal flow. So it’s no wonder that when artwork is considered as the exclamation points of a design, blank walls are usually met with question marks.