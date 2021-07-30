Microsoft deal will help Oyo check in like Airbnb

Abhinav Sinha Chief Operating Officer, OYO speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Oyo Hotels & Homes is making an impressive comeback. Microsoft (MSFT.O) is planning read more to invest in the Indian startup at a $9 billion valuation ahead of its planned initial public offering. The price tag would be on par with the SoftBank-backed (9984.T) group’s last big private marker before the pandemic disrupted its global operations and forced a reset .

Founder Ritesh Agarwal is tracing the footsteps of his peer, Airbnb’s (ABNB.O) Brian Chesky. Just like the way the U.S. company raised $2 billion in crisis financing, earlier this month Oyo sold a well-subscribed $660 million loan in the U.S. market.

Roughly matching an earlier valuation augurs well too. While the American initially marketed his company’s worth at up to $30 billion in a December 2020 listing - in line with its last private valuation in 2017 – he eventually increased read more that to $41 billion. Airbnb’s market capitalisation is now more than double that. Oyo might hope to eventually achieve a similar uplift.

Microsoft’s backing will be an endorsement. The bigger the investment, the more weight its implied valuation will carry. (By Una Galani)

