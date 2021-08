The Raptors have waived DeAndre’ Bembry, Rodney Hood, and Paul Watson, according to a team press release. All three players had non-guaranteed contracts for the 2021-22 season. According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports, the team had always planned to waive Hood, who was acquired as part of the team’s trade of Gary Trent for Norman Powell, unless they could use his contract as filler in another trade. Lewenberg also writes that the move to waive Watson and Bembry indicates that the team is either looking to free up cap space or go elsewhere with their end-of-bench decisions.