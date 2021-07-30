Activists allege Myanmar leaders are 'weaponizing' COVID-19

This is a short blog post, since I will have more later in the week on how the newest wave of COVID-19 is shattering Southeast Asian public health systems, causing massive decimation, and upending politics from Indonesia to Malaysia to Thailand. The region had, in 2020, been cited as a major success story in the battle against the pandemic. Vietnam alone had been one of the most impressive public health stories, and even poorer countries in the region like Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar had relatively few COVID-19 cases in 2020. That has now all changed. Indonesia and Malaysia have become two of the centers of the current COVID-19 wave, most of the countries in the region save Singapore have vaccinated few of their people, and even the biggest former success stories, like Thailand and Vietnam, are now suffering massive spikes in caseloads.