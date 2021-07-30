Decadent Potts Point food deliveries to indulge in this lockdown

There's something so satisfying about enjoying your main course in one dish. When all of the food groups make it into a recipe, take it as a sign that your meal will hit the spot. Christina Musgrave from Tasting with Tina is a food blogger, recipe developer, and food photographer. You can bet that everything she creates is packed with gourmet flavors, yet simple enough to whip up on a weeknight. Take this tasty Cajun smoked sausage pasta recipe as an example – it's brimming with intense taste and ready in under an hour.