Chelsea have been handed a setback in their bid to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports. Though it has been clear as day that Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is the Blues' top striking target ahead of the new campaign, the west Londoners have maintained their interest in the 28-year-old, who bagged 24 goals and 10 assists in 36 league appearances for the Nerazzurri last term.