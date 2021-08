Annemiek van Vleuten crossed the line at the Olympic road race in Tokyo with her arms in the air, however, she had not won the race on the Fuji Speedway. After allowing the breakaway to reach a gap over eleven minutes, the peloton were looking to the pre-race favourites of the four-woman Dutch team who refused to chase for most of the race. After an earlier crash involving Emma Norsgaard, van Vleuten sustained a solo chase between the peloton and the breakaway but the move didn’t last.