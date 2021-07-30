Cancel
NBA

Report: Philadelphia 76ers sign undrafted free agent Aaron Henry

By Stephen Brooks
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Henry was not selected in Thursday's NBA Draft but quickly landed a deal as a free agent. The Michigan State standout is signing a two-way deal with the Phildaelphia 76ers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After declaring for the draft last year, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Henry opted to return for...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

NBABleacher Report

Aaron Henry's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a two-way contract with Michigan State star Aaron Henry, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Aaron Henry. Position: SG/SF. Height: 6'6" Pro Comparison: PJ Dozier. Scouting Report: Defense could earn Henry NBA minutes, though he's also a...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

76ers sign former Michigan State star Aaron Henry to two-way deal

The Sixers are set to ink undrafted Michigan State wing Aaron Henry to a two-way contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The 6-foot-6 junior forward was named to the 2020-21 All-Defensive Team and 2020-21 All-Big Ten Third Team. He had a breakout final collegiate season, averaging career highs in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6), assists (3.6) and steals (1.3) over 28 games, including 26 starts.
Michigan StateUSA Today

Twitter reacts to Aaron Henry going undrafted

Michigan State basketball star Aaron Henry went undrafted in the 2021 edition of the NBA Draft. Henry was known to many in college basketball circles as an elite defender and one of the nation’s best defenders. Furthermore, many fans saw his scoring ability as he willed MSU to an NCAA Tournament appearance.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Mychal Thompson Selects The 5 Best NBA Players Of All Time

Throughout history, fans, pundits, and even players have engaged in the never-ending debate about the greatest players of all time. If things are difficult when we talk about just one player (Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James) then it's almost impossible to choose the greatest starting five of all time.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate enjoyed seeing him get mocked by Suns

There still does not appear to be any love lost between LeBron James and one of his former teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas told ESPN’s Zach Lowe this week that he got a kick out of James being mocked by Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...

