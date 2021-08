The Sacramento Kings have been in NBA purgatory for quite some time, and nothing suggests they have gotten out of it after the 2020-21 campaign. At the least, the Kings do have De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton to build around in their back court. But the presence of Haliburton this season has put Sacramento in a position to make a decision on whether or not Buddy Hield fits their long-term plans.