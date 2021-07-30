Cancel
Philippine leader retains pact allowing US war exercises

By JIM GOMEZ
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wTzb_0bCQ6hfm00
1 of 14

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines will keep having large-scale combat exercises with the United States after President Rodrigo Duterte retracted his decision to terminate a key defense pact in a move that may antagonize an increasingly belligerent China.

Duterte’s decision was announced Friday by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a joint news conference with visiting U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in Manila. It was a step back from the Philippine leader’s stunning vow early in his term to distance himself from Washington as he tried to rebuild frayed ties with China over years of territorial rifts in the South China Sea.

“The president decided to recall or retract the termination letter for the VFA,” Lorenzana told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Austin, referring to the Visiting Forces Agreement. “There is no termination letter pending and we are back on track.”

Austin thanked Duterte for the decision, which he said would further bolster the two nations’ 70-year treaty alliance.

“Our countries face a range of challenges, from the climate crises to the pandemic and, as we do, a strong, resilient US-Philippine alliance will remain vital to the security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific,” Austin said. “A fully restored VFA will help us achieve that goal together.”

Terminating the pact would have been a major blow to America’s oldest alliance in Asia, as Washington squares with Beijing on a range of issues, including trade, human rights and China’s behavior in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.

The U.S. military presence in the region is seen as a counterbalance to China, which has used force to assert claims to vast areas of the disputed South China Sea, including the construction of artificial islands equipped with airstrips and military installations. China has ignored and continues to defy a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated its historic basis.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam and three other governments have been locked in the territorial standoff for decades. The U.S. doesn’t lay any claim to the busy waterway and has sailed Navy warships close to Chinese-claimed islands on so-called freedom of navigation operations in a challenge to Beijing.

Beijing has warned Washington to stay away from what it describes as a purely Asian dispute.

In a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Austin said that Beijing’s claim to the South China Sea “has no basis in international law” and “treads on the sovereignty of states in the region.” He said the U.S. supports the region’s coastal states in upholding their rights under international law, and is committed to its defense treaty obligations with Japan and the Philippines.

Duterte notified the U.S. government in February last year that the Philippines intended to abrogate the 1998 agreement, which allows large numbers of American forces to join combat training with Philippine troops and sets legal terms for their temporary stay.

The pact’s termination would have taken effect after 180 days, but Duterte has repeatedly delayed the decision. While it was pending, the U.S. and Philippine militaries proceeded with plans for combat and disaster-response exercises but canceled larger drills last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. and Philippine forces engage in about 300 activities each year, including the Balikatan, or shoulder-to-shoulder, exercises, which involve thousands of troops in land, sea and air drills that often included live fire. They’ve sparked Chinese protests when they were held on the periphery of the sea Beijing claims as its own.

The Balikatan exercises resumed last April but were considerably scaled down due to continuing COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns.

A Philippine military official told The Associated Press that the U.S. continued to provide intelligence and satellite and aircraft surveillance photos of Chinese activities in the South China Sea despite Duterte’s earlier threat to abrogate the VFA. The U.S. images have helped the Philippines to become aware of encroachments and lodge diplomatic protests, said the military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to speak publicly.

Lorenzana said he was unaware of the reason behind Duterte’s change of heart. The brash-talking president, who has been under intense pressure to contain one of Southeast Asia’s worst outbreaks, warned in December that he would proceed to abrogate the VFA if the U.S. did not provide at least 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“No vaccine, no stay here,” Duterte said then in blunt remarks that one Filipino senator said “may have given the impression that the Philippines is a nation of extortionists.”

The Philippines recently received at least 3.2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing program, and has been assured of more American aid. President Joe Biden has said America’s vaccines were being donated to poorer countries to save lives and “don’t include pressure for favors or potential concessions.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Related
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

Why the Philippines Picked America Over China

TAIPEI - The Philippine government’s decision to restore its Visiting Forces Agreement with the U.S. military after 18 months of threats to scrap it shows that Beijing had not delivered enough to the Southeast Asian country to sustain a friendship or excite common Filipinos, analysts say. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte...
Militarycivilbeat.org

Indo-Pacific Commander Wants Pacific Allies To Buy US Weapons

The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command wants Pacific allies to buy more American weapons. Adm. John Aquilino said he hopes regional countries that plan to work with the U.S. will equip their forces with American weapons and equipment. “The best way to be interoperable is to operate with U.S....
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

‘The U.S. Is Ready’: To Defend Taiwan

The United States is capable of assisting and defending Taiwan in the event of a military crisis, the commander of all U.S. forces in the Pacific said Thursday. “There is a narrative that we see often in the media that talks about the U.S. and the West in decline,” Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said during a virtual appearance at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado when asked to describe America’s ability to defend Taiwan.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Philippines chooses US Over China after Beijing's failure

Manila [Philippines] August 7 (ANI): The Philippines government restored the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US military, which shows that Beijing has failed to deliver enough to the Southeast Asian archipelago, VOA reported. Philippines had scrapped this agreement with the US 18 months back, but China had not delivered...
Politicsgcaptain.com

Indian Navy Task Force Departs For South China Sea

By Sanjeev Miglani (Reuters) – India is sending a naval task force to the South China Sea this month to expand security ties with friendly countries, officials said on Wednesday, signaling its intent to play a bigger role in regional efforts to counter China. The Indian military has been traditionally...
Militarykclu.org

4 Things To Know After The Philippines Kept Its Pact With The U.S. Military

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has derided the United States, and courted China, through much of his time in office, putting one of America's oldest alliances in Asia on the back foot. But now, nearing the end of his single six-year term, the mercurial leader appears to be looking more favorably toward the Americans.
IndiaBirmingham Star

China to hold 5-day military exercise in South China Sea

Beijing [China], August 6 (ANI): China has announced that it will hold a 5-day military exercise from Friday in the South China Sea as tensions escalate in the region. The exercise, which will include setting up a vast navigation restriction zone, comes as the US and other countries in the region are building pressure on Beijing by holding large-scale military drills.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

U.S., South Korea discuss humanitarian aid for North Korea

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a phone conversation on ways to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid, both of their offices said Friday. "The secretary and the foreign minister reaffirmed their commitment...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

U.S. arms sales to Taiwan -- dirty deal, dangerous provocation

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. State Department recently staged another dangerous provocation against China by approving an arms deal worth 750 million U.S. dollars to Taiwan, an inalienable part of China's territory. Washington's flagrant move grossly violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

China vows 'necessary countermeasures' as US approves arms

Beijing [China], August 6 (ANI): Denouncing the Biden administration's decision of approving USD 750 million weapon sale to Taiwan, China has vowed to take "legitimate and necessary countermeasures" as the US action sends the wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence separatist forces. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Thursday,...
Militarydallassun.com

Fearing China, Philippines signs pact to return U.S. troops

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited U.S. troops to return to bases the Americans only recently evacuated. The pact has assumed additional importance as the United States and its allies contend with an increasingly assertive China. There are tensions between the Philippines and China over borders and islands in the...
Foreign Policyaustinnews.net

U.S., Vietnam discuss China threat, deepening ties

HANOI, Vietnam: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with government officials in Vietnam on Thursday to discuss deepening security in response to a more militarily aggressive China. At the same time, the Biden administration has said that human rights violations in Communist Vietnam could dampen U.S. enthusiasm for greater cooperation.

