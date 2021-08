EXCLUSIVE: Content and platform aggregator ScreenHits TV is launching a new social feature, TV Friends, on its mobile app which will enable users to see what their friends are watching on the service. The feature, which will be available from next week on iOS cell phones and tablets, is slated to be one of ScreenHits TV’s biggest services, enabling users to see their friends’ viewing habits and recommendations, without having to ask them what programs they are currently watching. Users can access the TV friends section in the drop down menu on their mobile app and can connect with their friends through...