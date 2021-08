Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When a crisis comes along, it can be all too easy for a business leader to put their head down and focus on just getting through. But when you or your business is struggling — whether because of an internal issue or because of something widespread, such as the Covid-19 pandemic — shutting out your connections can be the biggest mistake you can make. Reaching out to your network during a crisis can not only help you stay mentally healthy but may also provide you with ideas, support and even new business.