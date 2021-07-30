Bucks Trade 31st Pick to Indiana for Picks No. 54, No. 60, and Future 2nds (UPDATED)
Well, at least Jon Horst didn’t keep us waiting two hours to start making things happen. A couple quick notes. The Bucks now have two selections instead of their high 2nd-round one selection, which per site overlord Mitchell Maurer (recalling from memory until we find concrete sourcing), “If you sign your own 2nd round draft pick, they get paid the 0-years of experience minimum, or $925K. If you sign an undrafted free agent to a minimum deal, they get paid that same amount BUT it counts as a veteran minimum on the cap (~$1.7M).”www.brewhoop.com
