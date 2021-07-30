Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks Trade 31st Pick to Indiana for Picks No. 54, No. 60, and Future 2nds (UPDATED)

By Riley Feldmann
Brew Hoop
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, at least Jon Horst didn’t keep us waiting two hours to start making things happen. A couple quick notes. The Bucks now have two selections instead of their high 2nd-round one selection, which per site overlord Mitchell Maurer (recalling from memory until we find concrete sourcing), “If you sign your own 2nd round draft pick, they get paid the 0-years of experience minimum, or $925K. If you sign an undrafted free agent to a minimum deal, they get paid that same amount BUT it counts as a veteran minimum on the cap (~$1.7M).”

www.brewhoop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Horst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks Trade 31st Pick#Udfa#The Milwaukee Bucks#Nba Champs#Bucks Pacers#Ind#Cle Uth#Mia#2nd Rd#Https T Co Gvo4ikdzcn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul, Suns hit with Kevin Durant warning from Bucks star Khris Middleton

After going down 2-0 in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, it’s easy to count out the Milwaukee Bucks at this point. For his part, however, Bucks star Khris Middleton isn’t necessarily in panic mode right now. As a matter of fact, he’s just sent a Kevin Durant-sized warning to Chris Paul and the rest of the Suns as the series swings to Milwaukee for Game 3 and 4.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks players who won’t be back next season

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Trae Young Makes Telling Comment After Bucks Win NBA Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals last night, and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was left feeling motivated. In his third pro season, Young took the fifth-seeded Hawks farther than anyone anticipated, eliminating the fourth-seeded New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers before losing to the Bucks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks select “most bizarre” player in 2021 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks began the day of the 2021 NBA Draft with the 31st overall pick and ended it with two late second-rounders and two more future second-round selections. Before the draft began, Milwaukee shipped the first pick in the second round to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the 54th and 60th selections as well as two future second-round picks (one in 2024 and another in 2026).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Instant reactions to signing free agent Rodney Hood

Adding wing depth was a priority for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, and they have started to fill that vacancy with their latest addition. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rodney Hood will be signing a one-year deal with the Bucks after being released by the Toronto Raptors and upon clearing waivers. Toronto had the option to keep Hood around if they so desired, but they obviously opted to let him go as the August 3 deadline date finally arrived.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis rejected deals from two contenders to stay with Bucks

Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year, $9M deal. He was more than willing to run it back and help defend their title next season. Multiple teams were expecting to sign Portis as the big man was one of the more effective players off the bench in the NBA this season, averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season while shooting 52.3% from the field.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Portis willing to give Bucks a hometown discount?

Bobby Portis played a key role for the Milwaukee Bucks during their championship run this season, but many have assumed he will leave the team after he declined his player option for next season. The Bucks simply cannot pay much to retain him, but is it possible they won’t have to?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.
NBAWISN

Bucks trade first pick to Pacers for two later ones

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks traded one pick to get two in the NBA draft Thursday night as the champs now look to the future. Milwaukee drafted Isaiah Todd with the 31st overall pick — the first in the second round. They then sent Todd to the Pacers for Indiana's...
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks Free Agency Open Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks, reigning NBA Champions (still fun to write that!), will begin preparations for their title defense today, as the league enters NBA free agency this afternoon. Some teams may have already started (something something tampering rules, something something consistent enforcement, something something we won the damn thing anyway) but everything becomes overtly permissible today, so we’ll start seeing some rumors come to fruition while the others fizzle out and evaporate into nothingness.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Bucks: 10 prospects to know with 31st overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Time doesn’t stand still for anyone. Not even the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. Just over a week removed from their championship-clinching performance in Game 6, the NBA Draft is already upon us. The Bucks hold the 31st overall pick–the first pick in the second round–thanks to their trade to acquire...
NBAseehafernews.com

Bucks Draft Pick Mamukelashvili Uniquely Talented

Milwaukee Bucks draft pick Sandro Mamukelashvili is called a multi-talented player by the scouts. He was Big East Player of the Year for Seton Hall last season, averaging 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists a game. The 6-11, 240-pounder was a good 3-point shooter, created some mismatches for defenses,...
NBABrew Hoop

Report: Rodney Hood to join Bucks on 1-year deal

We’re now up to three signings in the past 24 hours for the Milwaukee Bucks: Bobby Portis, Semi Ojeleye, and now Rodney Hood:. Hood, who turns 29 years old in October, is fresh off a season in which he split his duties between the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors. A career 36.7% three-point shooter, he’s bounced around a bit in his NBA career, though he’ll be asked to likely fill a relatively limited role with the Bucks.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...

Comments / 0

Community Policy