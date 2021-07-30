Cancel
Austin Reaves signs undrafted free agent deal with Los Angeles Lakers

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — Austin Reaves didn't hear his name called during the NBA Draft Thursday evening, but it hasn't taken him long to get an opportunity. The Los Angeles Lakers signed the former Sooner guard to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent, according to a report by ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin.

