You’re having the best time. No really, you are. You’re having the time of your bloody life. Well, you’ve been doing much better since your mate told you to “get a grip” and banned you from Céline Dion’s discography anyway. Sometimes when you’re heart-deep in a break-up, all you want to do is show the world (read: your ex) that you’re living your best life. After all, if you’re not posting pictures where you look like you’re having more fun than Flipper on a Slip ‘N’ Slide, how are they going to know that you obviously don’t miss them?