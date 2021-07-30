It’s Official: Indiana’s Very Own Angola Is One Of The Country’s Coolest Small Towns To Visit This Year

You know, there are some towns in the Hoosier State that seem to come up time and time again when someone asks, “What’s the best small town in Indiana?” The truth is, “best” is definitely subjective, and everyone’s going to have their own thoughts on the matter. However, we here at Only In Your State are pretty sure there’s a reason some of these towns pop up again and again – and it’s because they’re just that great. Enter the adorable, charming little town of Angola; this little place has been called – by more than one outlet – one of the best small towns in Indiana, and honestly, it’s pretty easy to see why.