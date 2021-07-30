Judicial Follies: Winning ugly
The legal system in the United States has borrowed so much from England — especially the principle that court decisions set precedent for future cases — that it’s easy to forget that, back in the 1780s, the former colonists didn’t follow the example of their British cousins in some important ways. Probably the most important innovation was the creation of a written constitution. Unlike in the United States, there is no “British Constitution.” Instead, Great Britain relies on a series of important historical documents like Magna Carta, and the traditions of their society, to protect individual liberty.www.willitsnews.com
