Shareholders of General Electric are painfully aware of the fact that taxes are a secondary consideration when deciding whether or not a particular holding should be sold. After investors ceased believing that G.E. was a proxy for the broader equity markets, some listeners to our radio show stated that they nonetheless felt trapped in the stock as the tax on the gain, if realized, wasn’t worth it. In hindsight and despite the potential tax on the capital gain that would have accompanied the sale of G.E., investors would have been wise to have sold at almost any time over the past decade as opposed to riding it down from an all-time split adjusted high of around $60/share to where it currently trades at approximately $13/share.