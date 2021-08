It's NBA Draft week! On Thursday evening, sixty basketball players from around the world will hear their names called during the 2021 NBA Draft. One of those names is likely to be West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride. The Mountaineer sophomore tested the draft waters and elected to remain in the draft after feedback from teams and scouts. Where will he end up, though? Here's a rundown of the latest NBA mock drafts from experts in the field. Some have him on the verge of the lottery. Others nowhere in the first round. Take a look....