Even before Lilo & Stitch made its debut in theaters, the film's lovable blue alien has been crashing his way through the world of Disney films. If you remember the film's initial marketing campaign, which saw the character invading key scenes of other Disney franchises, a new limited-edition merchandise line from the House of Mouse might be right up your alley. After invading the worlds of Beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin, Stitch has found a new target — Sleeping Beauty. The limited release, which is coming soon, will feature a plush, a jumbo pin, and a MagicBand mashing up Stitch with the aesthetic of Sleeping Beauty, complete with a blue and pink color palette and a trio of candless on his head. The plush will retail for $29.99, the pin for $24.99, and the MagicBand for $39.99.