As our unusually dry summer continues in Minnesota, this is a great time to think about smarter ways to water your yard and garden. The same source of water supplies our kitchen taps and our garden hoses, and reducing water use helps protect this vital resource for everyone. At the same time, we’ve spent months lovingly tending our gardens, and we certainly don’t want our plants to die in the late summer heat! How can we conserve water while keeping our prized plants alive?