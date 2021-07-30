Cancel
Economy

Comment: Ford chases Tesla in a built-to-order F-150

By Liam Denning
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk likes to boast that Tesla is one of only two U.S. carmakers never to have gone bankrupt. The other one has been around for a bit longer. Ford has certainly had its hairy moments, not least the 2008 financial crisis that upended General Motors and Chrysler. Back then, CEO Alan Mulally saved the company by mortgaging it down to the blue oval and streamlining it with gusto. Now the company must reinvent itself again, only this time because of Musk and his electrified, autonomy-aspiring bandwagon. It was a big deal in 2017 when Ford’s market cap was surpassed by Tesla’s. Now, with Tesla valued at almost a dozen Fords, the idea they were ever in the same ballpark seems quaint. Indeed, in finance terms, they occupy different universes.

Alan Mulally
Elon Musk
#Ford F 150#Fords#Chrysler#Americans
Ford
General Motors
Manufacturing
Economy
Cars
Tesla
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Execs Say Chip Shortage Likely To Persist Through June 2022

Opinions on when, exactly, the semiconductor chip shortage might actually end vary greatly depending on who one asks. Executives at Ford’s rival automakers Stellantis and Daimler don’t believe things will improve until later in 2022, while other estimates say the shortage will either end by the conclusion of 2021 or persist for years to come. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said that he believes the chip shortage will begin to ease as soon as Q4, but it seems that other Blue Oval executives have a more pessimistic view of the problem.
EconomyValueWalk

The Growth In Demand For Tesla’s Cars Has Slowed To A Crawl

Stanphyl Capital’s commentary for the month ended July 31, 2021, discussing their short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). We remain short the biggest bubble in modern stock market history, Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which currently has a diluted market cap of nearly $770 billion, 85% of the $903 billion (non-diluted) combined market caps of Toyota ($251 billion), VW ($166 billion), Daimler ($96 billion), GM ($82 billion), BMW ($66 billion), Stellantis ($60 billion), Ford ($60 billion), Honda ($55 billion), Hyundai ($44 billion) and Nissan ($23 billion), despite annualized sales for Tesla of around 800,000 cars a year to their over 50 million. The core points of our Tesla short thesis are:
Carsinsideevs.com

Musk Says Tesla Created Autopilot Due To Fatal Bicycle Accident

Tesla's Autopilot system, as well as its Full Self-Driving Beta technology, is under constant scrutiny. However, it seems the issue here may be primarily related to Tesla's decision on the names, though that has resulted in a level of scrutiny that seems insurmountable. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Autopilot was created to save lives.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can General Motors Become an Electric Vehicle Leader?

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is often thought of as a "legacy" automaker, but the reality is that the company is making some big moves in the electric vehicle and autonomous transportation industries. In this Fool Live video segment, recorded on July 16, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Brian Withers, along with chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu, discuss whether General Motors could eventually become one of the leaders in the EV space.
Economyfortworthbusiness.com

Despite chip shortage, GM posts $2.8B profit, moves forward with EV plans

DETROIT (AP) — Despite a computer chip shortage that temporarily closed some of its factories, General Motors made a healthy $2.8 billion net profit in the second quarter. The earnings came even though GM plants cranked out 200,000 fewer vehicles than they did during the same quarter in 2019, the last comparable quarter before the coronavirus pandemic.
BusinessGreater Milwaukee Today

GM to pause pickup production again because of chips shortage

General Motors will pause production of its popular pickup trucks again starting Monday. The automaker will also extend downtime at some SUV plants, all due to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage. “The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid,” said GM spokesman David Barnas, noting that GM’s global...
CarsFortune

The war to charge your electric car is powering up

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the 20th century, giant oil companies raced to build as many service stations as they could to fuel America’s gas guzzlers. Today, amid the rise of electric cars, a new battle is underway to install charging stations, where drivers plug in instead of fill up.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Reasons Tesla Stock Is Currently Overvalued

After a remarkable rally last year, Tesla stock has lost its momentum. The stock’s tepid reaction to impressive Q2 earnings shows that the bull case is weakening. Chip shortages, rising competition could keep Tesla under pressure this year. Lately, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares seem to have lost their magic. The stock...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

General Motors Stock Falls Despite Raising 2021 Guidance

General Motors (GM) beat second-quarter forecasts and lifted its outlook, a week after rival Ford (F) raised guidance and noted improvement in the supply of chips. GM stock fell. GM Earnings. Estimates: Wall Street expects EPS of $1.82 vs. a loss of 50 cents per share a year ago, according...
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Competitor Rivian Is Building $5 Billion Plant

Tesla’s biggest competitor just made a major production move. Rivian was founded in 2009, six years after Tesla began working on electric vehicles and clean energy. In the last decade, Rivian has generated an enormous amount of attention, it even got onto Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ radar. Now, Rivian is building a $5 billion plant to get more of its electric vehicles on the road.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Ex-SpaceX Engineers Aim to Build the Tesla of Electric Boats

In July of 2003, Tesla started working with an ambitious vision to make an electric car from scratch while developing core technologies like the battery, computer software, and the electric motor. In the following two decades, Tesla Motors has made its mark in electric cars. And now, a group of engineers wants to pull off a similar feat in the electric boat segment with their high-end all-electric boat, Arc One.
Carsinsideevs.com

Is Ford F-150 Lightning The Most Important EV Since Tesla Model S?

The Ford F-150 is the best-selling truck in America, and the F-Series lineup outsells all other vehicles by a huge margin. This has been true for years, and it doesn't look like things are going to change anytime soon. Whether or not you're a fan of the Ford F-150 Lightning,...

