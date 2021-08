TOKYO (Reuters) – Two American archers said on Saturday they were free to choose whether or not they get vaccinated against COVID-19, after a U.S. Olympic swimming gold medal prospect who declined the vaccine was widely criticised on social media https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/swimming-us-comfortable-with-swimmers-compliance-after-vaccine-opt-out-2021-07-22. “It’s one hundred percent a personal choice, and anyone that says otherwise is taking away people’s freedoms,” Brady Ellison, the world’s No.1 and one of the top medal hopes at Olympic archery, said on the competition sidelines.