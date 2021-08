Energy safety and skills body OPITO has announced the creation of an energy transition team. The new team will lead the development of innovative workforce standards, training, and products to support the energy transition and decarbonization agenda, according to OPITO. The organization said it will build on its leading global position in oil and gas to identify opportunities across the renewable energy sector, adding that it will be working in partnership with other industry and accreditation bodies to develop a safe, skilled, and mobile workforce equipped with an “all-energy” skills passport.