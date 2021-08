All your latest CFL and XFL news this week. We cover the latest CFL 2021 season and CFL training camp news from Ed Tait (who joins us to chat Winnipeg Blue Bombers) and Joey Alfieri (who covers the Montreal Alouettes). We cover CFL player injuries, retirements and upcoming CFL roster cuts. Then Greg Park of XFLBoard.com stops by to talk about his recent column regarding the XFL’s lack of PR and communication through the last year as we approach one year of ownership from the new regime involving Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Redibrd capital. Does the XFL have a PR problem? We sure think so and Greg Parks talks through why that may not be the best thing, especially for a league wanting to retain past loyalties. Finally, we cover come USFL history notes, update everyone on the 2021 MLFB season and chat European League of Football.