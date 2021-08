Over 30 former XFL players are currently on NFL rosters. Many of whom, like PJ Walker, Michael Dunn, Storm Norton, and Donald Parham Jr., all latched on immediately with NFL teams after the XFL 2020 season ended prematurely due to COVID. In recent days, other XFL alumni like Bunmi Rotimi and Reece Horn have finally made their way onto NFL rosters. However, many former XFL players have been waiting on the sidelines, looking to get back on the field. Some found homes and played in the Spring League, others with FCF, and several are currently playing for indoor football league teams.