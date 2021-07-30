Goodwin-Sievers bought by Morris Funeral Homes
Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home has been purchased by Kentucky-based Morris Funeral Homes, marking the funeral service provider’s second acquisition in the Hoosier state. Officials with Goodwin-Sievers made the announcement on Thursday morning, placing emphasis on the fact that the names of the local funeral homes —both Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home at 524 Broadway St. and the historic Gardner-Brockman Funeral Home on Main Street — will remain the same.www.suncommercial.com
