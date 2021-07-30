Cancel
NBA

Former Norcross stars J.T. Thor, B.J. Boston selected in NBA Draft

By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorcross grad J.T. Thor saw his NBA dreams come true late Thursday night. Just before midnight, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round (No. 37 overall) — he was the seventh player selected in the second round. Another former Norcross player, B.J. Boston,...

