Texas A&M’s Keldrick Carper named to Wuerffel watch list

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt senior long snapper Jordan Silver has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Silver has been the Razorbacks’ long snapper the last three seasons, appearing in 36 games over that span. Last year he handled all snapping duties on field goals and punts, and registered his first career tackle at Texas A&M. He represented Arkansas as member of the SEC’s Football Leadership Council, which serves as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athletes experience and wellness. A biology major from Branson, Mo., Silver earned SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition in 2020.